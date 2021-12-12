READER’S LETTER: Why no crowds at Crewe lights switch-on?

Dear Editor,

At their recent meeting, I criticised the Labour run Crewe Town Council for not allowing the people of Crewe to attend the official switch on of the Xmas Lights.

Usually this is a big event, which marks the beginning of the Xmas celebrations, with entertainment and street stalls etc.

I made the point that nearby Nantwich had thousands at their switch on and most towns and cities across the UK allowed the public to attend their switch-ons this year.

I said if over 4,000 could watch Crewe Alex every two weeks and several hundred could enjoy the Panto each night at the Lyceum, I could see no reason why a few thousand Crewe residents couldn’t be at the switch on of the lights for just one night of the year.

Crewe’s Town Council hard-pressed Council Taxpayers are paying for the Xmas lights and they have been short changed because they were not allowed to attend the switch on.

The Mayor said he sincerely hoped there could be a public switch on next year.

My question is after 1.50 mins.

Yours,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader Putting Crewe First