Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Nantwich

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage after a man was seriously assaulted in Nantwich.

The 22-year-old victim was involved in a dispute with two other men while waiting for a taxi outside Home Bargains on Beam Street.

During the altercation the victim was punched a number of times, causing him to suffer a fractured jaw.

Both of the offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first man was white, in his early 20s, around 6ft 5in and of slim build.

He had short ginger hair, which was styled, and a well-groomed ginger beard.

The second man was also white, around 6ft 2in and in his early 20s.

The incident happened around 3.15am on Sunday December 5.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information.

Detective Constable Laura Hall said: “The victim in this case has sustained serious injuries and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the people responsible.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone who recognises the description of the people involved or anyone with any video footage that may be relevant to our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 1149103.

Alternatively you can submit information online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua