FEATURE: A guide to maintaining your central heating system

By providing your household’s central heating system with basic maintenance, you’ll be able to keep it in good working order for many years to come.

You depend on your heating system to keep you warm in the winter, which is why you’ll want to make sure it works reliably all year round.

With these five boiler maintenance tips, you’ll be able to keep your system in great shape.

1. Have Your Boiler Serviced On a Regular Basis

Ideally, your boiler should be serviced annually.

If your household uses an oil-fired heater, you’ll want to work with an OFTEC registered engineer.

For a gas heater, you’ll need the services of a Gas Safe engineer.

2. Use Lagging to Insulate Your Pipes

Pipes can freeze in cold weather, which cause keep your heating system from functioning properly.

Lagging can keep your pipes insulated and protected even in chilly temperatures.

3. Keep Your Heating On at Night

Don’t turn your heating off before you go to bed at night.

In cold temperatures, it’s best to keep your heating on at a low temperature.

That way, your pipes won’t freeze up.

4. Let Air Out of Your Radiators

Air can build up in radiators over time, which can keep water from properly circulating.

If your radiator is cold at the top, you need to bleed your radiator and release some air.

5. Test Your System During the Summer

You may not need your heater during the summer months, but you should still test it periodically to make sure everything is working properly.

Doing this also keeps your pump running.

When winter rolls around, you should be able to use your system without any issues.

Common Issues for Central Heaters

Even if you’re not an expert, you should be able to tell if there’s an issue with your home’s central heating system.

Keep an eye out for issues like:

A boiler flame that’s yellow instead of blue

A radiator that’s cold at the top or bottom when your heating system is on

Loud noises from your radiator or pipes

A sudden increase in gas usage

A noticeable change in boiler pressure

A warning from your carbon monoxide detector

How to Handle Central Heating System Issues

If you already have a maintenance plan for your boiler, you’ll want to call the company that provides your service.

Your package may include repairs if your heater breaks down.

Even if you’re not covered under a maintenance plan, your home insurance may provide you with coverage, especially if the issue was caused by your electrical system or a burst pipe.

Take the time to learn more about the coverage you have.

Being aware of your options can provide you with peace of mind during an emergency.

We offer additional coverage for home emergencies.

As long as you’re covered, you’ll know that we’ll provide fast help when you need it.

Keep in mind that your home insurance policy is designed to protect both your home and its contents.

If a storm, fire, or vandalism has impacted your central heating system, it’s likely that this damage is covered.

You should also have coverage for damage caused by the weather.

If your home is flooded during a storm, and your central heating system is damaged in the process, your insurance policy should cover the cost of repairs.

It’s also possible to use both Corgi Home Plan and your home insurance policy to cover damages.

Your emergency cover can provide the funds you need to address the problem, and your home insurance policy can help you pay for the necessary repairs afterward.