Nantwich Town knocked out of FA Trophy by Kings Lynn

A Josh Barrett brace was enough for kings Lynn Town to overcome a spirited Nantwich Town in the FA Trophy Third Round, writes Jack Beresford.
After beating Barwell, Grantham and Whitby, The Dabbers were rewarded with a trip to The Walks to face National League side Kings Lynn Town.
The game took a while to get going and the first opportunity came after 10 minutes as a deep cross from Jones was met by Omotayo at the back post.
Fortunately for The Dabbers he couldn’t keep his header down as it sailed over the bar.
Fifteen minutes later, the hosts came inches away from taking the lead.
Micheal Gyasi was allowed to drive into the Nantwich half and tee up Barrett who cut inside from the left onto his stronger foot.
He took aim and the ball crashed off the top of the bar before being cleared away from danger.
Six minutes later, the hosts deservedly took the lead.
Jones sent in another dangerous ball from the right that wasn’t dealt with and it fell to Barrett who was able to poke home from 12 yards out, giving the keeper no chance.
The Dabbers hadn’t really had a shot in anger all game. They struggled to get the ball down and string a few passes together to enable them to invade the offensive third of the pitch.
However, five minutes after going a goal down they managed to counter attack the hosts and grab an equaliser against the run of play.
Tommy Montefiori has really impressed in his last few games and he played an inch perfect through ball for Dan Cockerline.
He had the presence of mind to lift it over the onrushing Paul Jones to level the scores and grab his sixth goal of what has been a very impressive season for the Nantwich striker.
The only two chances of the first half lead to a goal each for both sides.
The second period took just three minutes to spring into action.
Gyasi went down in the box under a tackle from David Vaughan and the referee immediately pointed to the spot to give the hosts a penalty.
Barrett stepped up and fire the ball into the top left corner.
Wycherley got a hand to it, but he couldn’t stop it from nestling in the back of the net.
Barrett was causing real issues for the Dabbers and four minutes later he came close again shooting wide of the far right post.
In the 66th minute, the hosts had a golden opportunity to double their lead as Jones drove down the right side and pulled it back for former Crewe Alex youngster Malachi Linton who fired wide from 10 yards out.
Four minutes later, Nantwich had their first effort of the half as left back Jacob Edwards cut inside and stuck a powerful effort towards goal.
The Linnets keeper saw it late and did well to turn it around the post for a corner.
With 15 minutes to go, the hosts again came close to adding a third as the dangerous Omotayo drove into the Nantwich box and left fly.
His strike cannoned off the underside of the bar before bouncing the right side of the line and Nantwich were able to easily clear to safety.
With the clock ticking down, Nantwich brought on Joe Malkin and Shaun Miller to try and find that elusive equaliser.
In the 85th minute it was the latter who came close to changing the game as he found space down the left before crossing low towards the near post where Cockerline was but he couldn’t guide the ball towards the target and it was bundled wide.
The resulting corner was met by Bourne who volleyed towards goal from close range but it was straight at the keeper.
So despite a valiant performance from Dave Cooke’s side, they just couldn’t come back from Barrett’s penalty at the start of the second half.
They now turn attention to the league, starting on Tuesday when they host Lancaster City at The Optimum Pay Stadium.
