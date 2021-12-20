Dear Editor,

The Cheshire East Speed Management Strategy is out for consultation until 31st January, following on from the Motion passed at Council in Nov 2020.

We need your help to shape this strategy to implement 20mph speed limits on local roads, housing estates and in town and village centres and 40mph on country lanes.

Speed of vehicles is the biggest reason why residents don’t cycle or walk.

Children cycling to school, residents cycling into town and safety for vulnerable road users will be significantly enhanced if we implement 20mph speed limits on local roads and 40mph on country lanes.

This will contribute to our climate change ambitions as well as help residents improve their fitness by being active.

Please can all schoolteachers, parents, elderly residents, those using mobility aids, horse riders, pedestrians, cyclists and anybody else to contribute to the consultation on speed so that it is shaped to reduce speed limits without using existing criteria such as accident rates and mean speeds.

If there are no accidents, it is deemed the road does not have a speeding issue.

The majority of residents support this change but we need you to tell us through the consultation, from Disley and High Legh to Audlem and Aston.

Please do contribute to the survey, it is quite possibly one of the most important things you can do to help me in my walking and cycling champion role.

The consultation can be found here or simply send an email with your views to [email protected]

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

CLLR SUZIE AKERS SMITH

Cycling and Walking Champion

Cheshire East Council