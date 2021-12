Residents can get a booster Covid vaccine dose as a walk-in from the Nantwich Civic Hall tomorrow (December 21)

They will be available on Tuesday December 21 between 2pm and 7pm.

If it’s been 3 months (91 days) since your second vaccine dose and you are aged 18 years old or over, you eligible for a walk-in booster.

The vaccine on offer is Pfizer.

More ‘walk-in’ dates may be announced soon, said vaccination centre managers.