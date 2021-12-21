Nantwich Town FC Royals U12s secure unbeaten record

A Nantwich U12s football team has won promotion from South Cheshire Youth League after going unbeaten and winning all 14 games.
Nantwich Town Royals U12s, made up players from seven schools around the local area, have proved unbeatable this season, beating all seven teams home and away.
At least half of the squad is made up of players who have been recruited from the Saturday morning community sessions at Nantwich Town.
This year was the team’s third season together and a bigger squad with new players from the community session saw them rise to the top and crowned champions.
A team spokesman said: “Matches became challenging at times for the players due to some slow starts.
“This meant the team had to show real character and determination on many occasions to come back from behind to win their games.
“All of this was done while keeping calm and maintaining an unbeaten record of playing all seven opposition teams in the league twice, winning all 14 games to top the league with a maximum total of 42 points and gaining promotion.
“The players in the team really have built a great bond, whilst developing their skills by training and playing matches together.
“But more importantly they are all genuinely good friends on and off the pitch, supported every week with encouragement from parents, grandparents and siblings.
“A true community team proud to represent Nantwich Town FC!”
