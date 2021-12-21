13 mins ago
Nantwich Town FC Royals U12s secure unbeaten record
5 hours ago
A51 trunk road at Wardle re-opens after 16-week closure
16 hours ago
Walk-in booster Covid vaccine in Nantwich Civic Hall
1 day ago
Nantwich Town knocked out of FA Trophy by Kings Lynn
2 days ago
CEC given almost £1 million to recruit more care workers
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town FC Royals U12s secure unbeaten record

in Football / Sport December 21, 2021
nantwich town royals U12s win league

A Nantwich U12s football team has won promotion from South Cheshire Youth League after going unbeaten and winning all 14 games.

Nantwich Town Royals U12s, made up players from seven schools around the local area, have proved unbeatable this season, beating all seven teams home and away.

At least half of the squad is made up of players who have been recruited from the Saturday morning community sessions at Nantwich Town.

This year was the team’s third season together and a bigger squad with new players from the community session saw them rise to the top and crowned champions.

A team spokesman said: “Matches became challenging at times for the players due to some slow starts.

“This meant the team had to show real character and determination on many occasions to come back from behind to win their games.

“All of this was done while keeping calm and maintaining an unbeaten record of playing all seven opposition teams in the league twice, winning all 14 games to top the league with a maximum total of 42 points and gaining promotion.

“The players in the team really have built a great bond, whilst developing their skills by training and playing matches together.

“But more importantly they are all genuinely good friends on and off the pitch, supported every week with encouragement from parents, grandparents and siblings.

“A true community team proud to represent Nantwich Town FC!”

Nantwich Town U12s Royals

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings