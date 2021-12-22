4 hours ago
Cheerbrook recipe book helps raise funds for Nantwich District Nurses

in Charity news / Human Interest / News December 22, 2021
cheerbrook recipe book in aid of district nurses

A charity recipe book produced by popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook is helping raise vital funds Nantwich District Nurses.

Staff at Cheerbrook have been working on the book for months to support its Charity of the Year, Nantwich District Nurses via Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust.

And the finished product, called “For the Love of Food”, is completed and available to buy at the Farm Shop off Newcastle Road in Willaston for just £9.95.

All profits from sales of the book will go to the charity.

A Cheerbrook spokeswoman said: “‘For the Love of Food’ is packed with recipes from our team and suppliers – a real celebration of our 21 years trading with supplier stories and lots about our history.”

To date in 2021, Cheerbrook has £10,000 for Nantwich District Nurses and aims to raise even more through sales of the recipe book.

District Nurses played a key role in supporting the family of Cheerbrook founder Andrew Shufflebotham during his battle with cancer.

Andrew died in August 2020 after a long battle with the illness. He founded Cheerbrook in 2000.

