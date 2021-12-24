Faith-based choir bring Christmas cheer to the community

TheFunkyChoir has been entertaining people across South Cheshire at care homes and a crafts and antiques centres during December, writes Jonathan White.

The choir performed twice at Dagfields Crafts & Antiques in Heathfield near Nantwich.

And they also appeared at care homes in Middlewich (Willowmere) and Winsford (Hazelmere).

Christmas crackers sung, with an energetic and invigorating delivery to appreciative audiences, included ‘White Christmas’, ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’, ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’, and ‘When a Child Is Born’.

TheFunkyChoir is a faith-based community choir project, formed in March 2010, open to anyone aged 16+.

The choir performs a funky and varied mix of music including soul, blues, rock and country with a hint of gospel style.

No previous singing or musical experience is required, just a willingness to join in and participate in an active way.

TheFunkyChoir meets every Thursday evening (7.45pm to 9.45pm) for rehearsals and practice at the Marshfield Bank Community Centre, King George V Playing Fields, West Street, Crewe CW2 8SL.