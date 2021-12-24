11 hours ago
Nantwich Poppy Appeal raises more than £42,000

in Charity news / Human Interest / News December 24, 2021
Nantwich RBL Poppy Appeal collection stand on Nantwich town square (1)

Volunteers and members of the public teamed up to raise more than £42,000 during Nantwich’s Poppy Appeal, writes Jonathan White.

In the run up to Remembrance Day on Thursday November 11, poppies were bought and worn with pride by thousands of people across the Nantwich area.

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance.

This year, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion (Nantwich RBL) collections raised £41,159.70, along with £1,476 from their JustGiving page.

The donations from people of Nantwich and beyond made a grand total of £42,635.70.

Currently, Nantwich RBL are engaging with increasing numbers of ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club, as part of their Branch Community Support programme.

Their next meet is on Saturday January 8 2022 (usually first Saturday each month) at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street in Nantwich.

2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the Nantwich RBL, as the branch was formed on 30th September 1921.

Jan McKeown, Poppy Appeal Coordinator, Nantwich RBL, said: “I am so grateful to all the volunteers for their time and support as without them I couldn’t have done this.

“But most of all I want to give the people of Nantwich and district a really big thank you for their fantastic generosity and for supporting this brilliant cause.

“All monies raised goes towards supporting both our servicemen and ex-servicemen and their families from all branches of the forces.”

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Visit Nantwich RBL http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/nantwich and the Royal British Legion at https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/

