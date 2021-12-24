St Luke’s Hospice annual Christmas Tree collection returns

Staff and volunteers from St Luke’s Hospice will be collecting and recycling real Christmas trees in return for a donation towards patient care.

Registration for the annual Christmas Tree Collection is now open.

Over the years more than 20,000 trees have been collected by St Luke’s team of volunteers, raising £350,000 for the Hospice.

St Luke’s Head of Events Jane Thompson said: “We are thrilled to be running The Christmas Tree Collection again.

“By getting your tree collected and recycled with St Luke’s you avoid the hassle of taking it to the tip and will be helping to raise vital funds for patient care at the Hospice.

“Plus all trees are recycled and turned into woodchips which are then used in local country parks, so it’s great for the environment too.

“It really is a win, win.”

The tree collection is run by individuals who have been supported or touched by the work of the Hospice.

Local community groups like Round Table and Rotary are also involved as members switch from December Santa Sleigh collections to become January tree collectors.

In addition, local companies dedicate several paid work days and also encourage staff to volunteer in their own time at weekends to support the collection.

Between them they will collect more than 3,000 trees in January and, look to raise in excess of £40,000.

This will fund St Luke’s for almost five full days of hospice care.

The service is run in conjunction with JustHelping, who work with hospices around the country on local tree collections.

For more information on how to get involved with The Christmas Tree Collection visit

www.slhospice.co.uk/christmastree