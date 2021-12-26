18 hours ago
Donation of toys to Leighton Hospital for young patients
Two players join and one leaves at Nantwich Town
St Luke's Hospice annual Christmas Tree collection returns
CEC receives 26 responses in new Nantwich school consultation
Nantwich Town league form struggles continue with Lancaster loss
Donation of toys to Leighton Hospital for young patients

in Charity news / Health / News December 26, 2021
Pop Nightingale - toys donation

Santa arrived early at Leighton Hospital in the form of Pop Nightingale – a toys initiative created to give back to those in need.

They receive charitable donations of pop vinyl, toys and other child friendly gifts and donating across the UK.

The Pop Nightingale toy donation charity was set up in 2020, operating within the Toy Collecting communities on Facebook.

Since its launch the initiative has donated nearly 6,000 toys, primarily Pop Vinyl toys to hospitals, hospices and family charities around the country.

Pop Nightingale Founder, Paul Dwerryhouse said: “I am delighted to be able to make a donation of 200 toys to Leighton Hospital on behalf of Pop Nightingale and hope that they go some way to raise spirits and bring joy to children at a time of need.”

Carole Salmon, MCH Community Fundraiser, said: “A massive thankyou to Paul and everyone involved in donating this fantastic selection of Pop toys.

“They have been distributed to areas supporting our younger patients and I know they will create lots of smiles over Christmas.”

Mid Cheshire Hospitals charity supports local fundraisers and businesses with their fundraising.

It will support people through their fundraising journey and can offer  resources and support to help make it a success.

More information on Pop Nightingale at www.facebook.com/ThePopNightingale

(Pic: Paul Dwerryhouse from Pop Nightingale and Carole Salmon, Community Fundraiser Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity)

