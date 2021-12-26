Two players join and one leaves at Nantwich Town

Nantwich Town have welcomed two new loan signings and bid farewell to one player in the last few days.
The Dabbers, who travel to face Stafford Rangers tomorrow (December 27), have signed Joe Robbins on loan from neighbours Crewe Alexandra.
The 19-year-old midfielder signed a professional contract with the Alex in August 2020 and spent a month on loan at Altrincham, making five appearances in the National League.
He made his debut for Crewe in October last year in the EFL Trophy against Wolves under-21s, where he scored the third in a 3-0 win.
Nantwich have also signed goalkeeper Matty Gould on loan from Altrincham.
Gould’s previous spell was cut short earlier this season after an injury to Altrincham’s first choice keeper meant he had to be recalled.
But with all injuries resolved, Gould is back and will be looking to pick up where he left off a couple of moths ago.
Departing the club this weekend is Prince Haywood (pictured), who has left to rejoin Radcliffe.
Signed at the end of January 2020, Haywood made his debut in February 2020 and went on to make 43 appearances for the Dabbers, scoring three goals.
He has chosen to rejoin the club with which he gained promotion to the Northern Premier League in 2019, in time for their fixture tomorrow.
A Nantwich Town spokesman said: “We would like to express our thanks to Prince for his time at Nantwich Town and wish him well for the future.”
