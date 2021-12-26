18 hours ago
Donation of toys to Leighton Hospital for young patients
18 hours ago
Two players join and one leaves at Nantwich Town
3 days ago
St Luke’s Hospice annual Christmas Tree collection returns
3 days ago
CEC receives 26 responses in new Nantwich school consultation
5 days ago
Nantwich Town league form struggles continue with Lancaster loss
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Two players join and one leaves at Nantwich Town

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 26, 2021
Nantwich Town Full-time - Prince Haywood celebrates a winning debut for the Dabbers (1)

Nantwich Town have welcomed two new loan signings and bid farewell to one player in the last few days.

The Dabbers, who travel to face Stafford Rangers tomorrow (December 27), have signed Joe Robbins on loan from neighbours Crewe Alexandra.

The 19-year-old midfielder signed a professional contract with the Alex in August 2020 and spent a month on loan at Altrincham, making five appearances in the National League.

He made his debut for Crewe in October last year in the EFL Trophy against Wolves under-21s, where he scored the third in a 3-0 win.

Nantwich have also signed goalkeeper Matty Gould on loan from Altrincham.

Gould’s previous spell was cut short earlier this season after an injury to Altrincham’s first choice keeper meant he had to be recalled.

But with all injuries resolved, Gould is back and will be looking to pick up where he left off a couple of moths ago.

Departing the club this weekend is Prince Haywood (pictured), who has left to rejoin Radcliffe.

Signed at the end of January 2020, Haywood made his debut in February 2020 and went on to make 43 appearances for the Dabbers, scoring three goals.

He has chosen to rejoin the club with which he gained promotion to the Northern Premier League in 2019, in time for their fixture tomorrow.

A Nantwich Town spokesman said: “We would like to express our thanks to Prince for his time at Nantwich Town and wish him well for the future.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings