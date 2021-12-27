Second walk-in Covid vaccine clinic in Nantwich

A second walk-on Covid vaccine session is being held in Nantwich this week.

Anyone eligible for a Covid vaccination you can attend without booking an appointment at Nantwich Civic Hall on Thursday December 30.

First, second and booster vaccine doses will be available at the walk-in clinic between 10am and 2pm.

For your second dose it must be eight weeks after your first, if you are over 18, or 12 weeks if you are 16 or 17.

For your booster it has to be 3 months (91 days) since your second dose.

Vaccine on offer is Pfizer.