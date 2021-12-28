Nantwich Crib Service lights up town’s St Mary’s Church

These pictures capture the popular annual Christmas Crib Service at St Mary’s Church Nantwich.

This re-telling of the Christmas story was performed by a mixture of adults and young people at various times during Christmas Eve.

A temporary raised stage and scaffolding, along with a live video feed onto two large TV screens meant that all the congregation, including the side pews, could easily view the service.

Rev Dr Mark Hart, St Mary’s Church Rector, encouraged all to join him in prayer and stand to sing various Christmas carols between each scene, including ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, ‘While shepherds watched their flocks’, ‘We Three Kings’.

The service was completed with a rousing ‘Away in a Manger’ during which the church lights were dimmed, and the new multi-coloured lights were switched on, with the audience encouraged to switch on their smartphone torches to light up the church.

Covid guidelines followed by the congregation at the ticket-only event, limited to 200 people per performance, included hand sanitiser and mask wearing.

Rev Dr Mark Hart invited everyone to attend weekly services throughout the year at St Mary’s Church Nantwich.

For details visit the St Mary’s church website here http://stmarysnantwich.org.uk/service-times/