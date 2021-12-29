18 hours ago
“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce
21 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn draw at Stafford after late fightback
2 days ago
33,000 working days lost to Covid among NW ambulance staff
2 days ago
Second walk-in Covid vaccine clinic in Nantwich
3 days ago
Donation of toys to Leighton Hospital for young patients
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Scouts run fund-raising Christmas tree and recycling scheme

in Charity events / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews December 29, 2021
Collecting christmas trees

Local scouts are helping to run a Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme, writes Jonathan White.

The scheme run by the 1st South West Cheshire Scout Group (The Andrews) in Crewe will raise money in aid of local Scouts, to support local children between 6-14 to gain skills for life.

They will be collecting trees for recycling from addresses in Wistaston, Willaston, Shavington, Gresty, Weston, Wybunbury, Hough and CW2 postcodes in Crewe on Saturday January 8.

The Scouts will collect your tree for a minimum donation of £5.

If you would like them to collect and recycle your Christmas tree,  book a collection online by visiting www.recyclemyxmastree.com

During the collection process, teams will operate safely and in accordance with all government guidelines.

All collected trees will be recycled at Milldale Scout Camp Site in Blakenhall, by Monkey Business Arboriculture Ltd (Tarporley), and used to improve the site.

For more details email [email protected]

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings