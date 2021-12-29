Scouts run fund-raising Christmas tree and recycling scheme

Local scouts are helping to run a Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme, writes Jonathan White.

The scheme run by the 1st South West Cheshire Scout Group (The Andrews) in Crewe will raise money in aid of local Scouts, to support local children between 6-14 to gain skills for life.

They will be collecting trees for recycling from addresses in Wistaston, Willaston, Shavington, Gresty, Weston, Wybunbury, Hough and CW2 postcodes in Crewe on Saturday January 8.

The Scouts will collect your tree for a minimum donation of £5.

If you would like them to collect and recycle your Christmas tree, book a collection online by visiting www.recyclemyxmastree.com

During the collection process, teams will operate safely and in accordance with all government guidelines.

All collected trees will be recycled at Milldale Scout Camp Site in Blakenhall, by Monkey Business Arboriculture Ltd (Tarporley), and used to improve the site.

For more details email [email protected]