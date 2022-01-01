Nantwich rail passengers urged to check emergency timetable

Rail passengers in Nantwich are urged to check Transport for Wales emergency rail timetable from Monday January 3 amid mounting staffing issues.

TfW and Network Rail say they are experiencing “significant increase in staff absences” due to Covid which is impacting rail services.

TfW operates the rail line through Nantwich, connecting passengers between Shrewsbury, Crewe and Manchester.

An emergency rail timetable on December 22 saw a reduction of between 10-15% of the standard timetable introduced.

But a further reduction in services is expected from January 3.

All customers are urged to check www.tfw.wales before travelling and follow the up-to-date guidance from the Welsh Government.

Jan Chaudhry-Van de Velde, Managing Director of TfW Rail, said: “We are very much dealing with the Omicron wave of Covid infections and, like many public service organisations, have seen a major rise in colleague absences over the last few weeks.

“It’s fundamental we continue to run as reliable a service as possible for our customers and therefore we are introducing a revised timetable from 3 January, reducing the risk of late notice cancellations.

“Wherever we can, we’ll use additional carriages made available due to the reduced timetable to run longer trains, which will help with social distancing.

“We’ll also provide supplementary road transport, where possible.

“We appreciate this will be frustrating for some customers, and we have not taken this decision lightly.

“We ask that all customers check online before they travel and follow current government advice.

“Our aim is to restore the timetable as soon as absence rates caused by this wave of the pandemic allow.”

Customers who have already bought tickets for services affected will be able to use their tickets on alternative TfW rail services, or request a refund by visiting www.tfw.wales