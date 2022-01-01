1 day ago
Nantwich rail passengers urged to check emergency timetable
1 day ago
Nantwich Paralympic star Andrew Small awarded MBE
5 days ago
“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce
5 days ago
Nantwich Town earn draw at Stafford after late fightback
6 days ago
33,000 working days lost to Covid among NW ambulance staff
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich rail passengers urged to check emergency timetable

in Environment / Human Interest / News January 1, 2022
timetable - Nantwich railway station - train passing through the station - May 2020 (1)

Rail passengers in Nantwich are urged to check Transport for Wales emergency rail timetable from Monday January 3 amid mounting staffing issues.

TfW and Network Rail say they are experiencing “significant increase in staff absences” due to Covid which is impacting rail services.

TfW operates the rail line through Nantwich, connecting passengers between Shrewsbury, Crewe and Manchester.

An emergency rail timetable on December 22 saw a reduction of between 10-15% of the standard timetable introduced.

But a further reduction in services is expected from January 3.

All customers are urged to check www.tfw.wales before travelling and follow the up-to-date guidance from the Welsh Government.

Jan Chaudhry-Van de Velde, Managing Director of TfW Rail, said: “We are very much dealing with the Omicron wave of Covid infections and, like many public service organisations, have seen a major rise in colleague absences over the last few weeks.

“It’s fundamental we continue to run as reliable a service as possible for our customers and therefore we are introducing a revised timetable from 3 January, reducing the risk of late notice cancellations.

“Wherever we can, we’ll use additional carriages made available due to the reduced timetable to run longer trains, which will help with social distancing.

“We’ll also provide supplementary road transport, where possible.

“We appreciate this will be frustrating for some customers, and we have not taken this decision lightly.

“We ask that all customers check online before they travel and follow current government advice.

“Our aim is to restore the timetable as soon as absence rates caused by this wave of the pandemic allow.”

Customers who have already bought tickets for services affected will be able to use their tickets on alternative TfW rail services, or request a refund by visiting www.tfw.wales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Show all of Latest Listings