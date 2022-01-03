“80s Live” show comes to Crewe Lyceum this week

A new 2022 show called “80s LIVE!” will be held at Crewe Lyceum Theatre this Friday January 7.

The show aims to revive the sights, sounds and fashion of the 1980s live on stage.

More than two dozen back-to-back chart toppers from Wham!, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, A-Ha, Tears for Fears, The Human League and The Weather Girls are crammed into the non-stop evening of live music.

Show promoter James Taylor says it is the biggest Eighties party show touring the UK.

“We will make you feel ‘shiny and new’,” said James, “as we travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music.

“It’s the night out you have been dreaming of – so, put your hands together and get into the groove as the live band Electric Dreams brings the sounds of the Eighties back to life.”

Backcombed to perfection, The 80s Live! cast revives the fashion and dance moves from the decade that taste forgot.

A blitz of dayglo, sequins, corset belts, vinyl, legwarmers, sunglasses, elbow-length gloves, harem pants and bling awaits.

“It’s the show that stands head and shoulder pads above other touring concert shows,” added James.

“Dig out your jukebox money and get ready to jitterbug as we spin you right round in a night to remember.”

The show features hit songs Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio and many more frantic favourites from the Eighties.

“With a sensational cast and live band, this is just what the doctor ordered,” said James.

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For more details visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk