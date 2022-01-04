Nantwich man jailed after police seize kilo of cocaine from vehicle

A man from Nantwich who had a kilo of cocaine in the car he was driving has been jailed for five years for supplying drugs.

Thomas Conway was stopped by police on Brookhouse Road in Sandbach shortly before 5pm on Thursday September 9.

When detained Conway, of St Annes Court, Nantwich, told officers there was a kilo of cocaine in the boot.

The class A drug is estimated to be worth between £16,000 and £42,000, with a street value of between £42,870 and £142,900.

The 41-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

A further search of his vehicle recovered drug paraphernalia including a set of scales and a notebook containing sums referencing the price of high purity cocaine.

While in custody, Conway admitted to knowing the cocaine was in his boot and that it belonged to him.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Ross, from Cheshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Conway was involved in the supply of cocaine that we suspect was on behalf of an organised crime group.

“He was moving the kilo that was found in the boot from one unknown location to another because he claimed he was short of cash.

“Information available to us at the time linked the vehicle he was driving to the supply of drugs and acting on that intelligence resulted in him being stopped while he travelled through Cheshire as a courier.

“Our ability to quickly intercept individuals like Conway demonstrates that we can strike at any given moment.

“Through our relentless determination we will continue to prevent and disrupt criminal enterprises profiting from serious and organised crime.”

Conway was sentenced at Chester Crown Court and will serve five years behind bars.