Yobs pelt A500 traffic with bricks from bridge in Willaston

January 4, 2022
bricks - A500 foot bridge Willaston - foot bridge

Police are hunting yobs who threw concrete blocks and bricks off a bridge over the A500 near Cheerbrook roundabout in Willaston.

They want witnesses to come forward who may have seen the potentially deadly acts between January 2 and 4.

Bricks and concrete were dropped onto passing cars causing damage, and in one case a collision.

The incidents appear to have happened between 3.30am and 6am.

Sgt Steve Tandy said: “On 3 January, an officer attending the report of a car being damaged was injured along with the person reporting the damage, after a van collided with the officer’s stationary patrol car.

“Both were standing away from the cars on the grass verge but the collision resulted in them being injured following the impact.

“Thankfully, the injuries weren’t serious, but this could have been much worse.

“Not only that, the shock and distraction of a concrete block or brick landing on your vehicle could also cause a serious collision.

“Whoever is doing this is putting people at serious risk of harm and is breaking the law – you will be dealt with robustly.”

He has urged anyone who knows who is responsible, or has information or dashcam footage of someone acting suspiciously on the Wybunbury Road bridge, to contact police.

“This needs to be stopped,” he added.

“We are working hard with Cheshire East Council and their Highways department to prevent further incidents and find those responsible.

“We have also increased patrols to deter this criminal activity.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 927488.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

