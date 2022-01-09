David Webb and Cameron Terry depart Nantwich Town

Midfielder David Webb and goalkeeper Cameron Terry have both left Nantwich Town, the club has confirmed.
Webb (pictured) joined The Dabbers in the summer of 2019 after a successful trial with the club.
His versatility, pace and power saw him quickly become a favourite among Dabbers fans.
He also won the club’s Bowland Brewery Player of the Month for October 2019 after an impressive run of form for the club.
He grabbed his first goal for the club against Whitby Town in November of that year.
Since then, he has been a dependable member of squad making 40 appearances and scoring five goals.
However, Webb has recently suffered from a series of injuries that have limited his game time.
He has found another club in Warrington Rylands where he made an instant impact on his debut coming off the bench to score the winner in their 2-1 win against Mossley.
Terry has made 13 first team appearances for the club and kept four clean sheets, since joining from Widnes in the summer.
He has now returned to Widnes where he has had success before.
The Dabbers received a seven-day notice from them following an injury to their current keeper.
A Nantwich Town spokesman said: “We would like to thank both players all the very best for their hard work and efforts whilst at the club, we would also like to wish them both all the very best for the future.”
Nantwich’s scheduled league clash away at Stalybridge Celtic was postponed yesterday due to a waterlogged pitch after heavy rain.
They return to action in midweek against Gainsborough on Tuesday (January 11), kick off 7.45pm
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
