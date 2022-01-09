READER’S LETTER: Kieran Mullan – time to get serious tackling Covid!

Dear Editor,

To Kieran Mullan MP – just when are we going to get serious about tackling Covid and start doing the same as the rest of the world?

Compulsory wearing of face masks everywhere as this is an airborne virus.

This vaccination nonsense is getting us nowhere fast with cases rising with even vaccinated and booster cases on the rise in hospitals.

You’re a doctor, I beg you to address Boris in parliament about this to his face.

Gwyneth Dunwoody would of done!

Yours Sincerely

R J Beddow

Nantwich