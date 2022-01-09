The Lions maintain top spot with win at Willaston White Star

The Lions consolidated their position at the top of the Crewe Regional Premier Division with a 1-4 victory at Willaston White Star.
After a well matched first 45 minutes, the visitors led 0-1 at half time.
But The Star equalised very early in the second half with a Dan Harrison goal.
With 10 minutes left, the visitors were only 1-2 ahead, but added a further two goals in the closing stages.
Mike Blundell (2), Nick Raymon and Russell Schofield netted for the visitors, Schofield having played in goal until half time.
Broadhurst FC and Talbot drew 2-2 at Winnington.
Jack Glimond and Steven Hughes scored for the home side, with Josh Cooke and Scott Rankine netting for the visitors.
George & Dragon played just their fourth League game of the season, and only their seventh game of any kind.
Earlier in the season they had crushed Cheshire Cheese 0-10 at Wheelock.
But the reverse fixture was a much closer affair, which the home side won 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Andy Houston.
The result puts George & Dragon up to fifth place in the table, with many games in hand over the higher placed teams.
In Division One, Audlem go back to top position on goal difference after a 1-4 win at Ruskin Park.
They have played two games less than Winsford Over, who were not in action.
Audlem were not at their best but still led 0-2 at half time with goals from Carl Greatbanks and Dan Rooney.
Ruskin Park pulled a goal back through Jarvis Jones.
But a brace from Tony Sinstadt secured the win for Audlem, who had veteran forward Andrew Betteley playing in goal and welcomed back Ross Henderson for his first game of the season.
Leighton FC and C & N Utd. are both in mid-table, and a well-matched game ended with a 1-2 victory for the visitors.
Leighton FC took the lead with a Dewi Lewis goal before a controversial penalty for C & N Utd. was converted by Joe Bell.
Soon after, a well worked move enabled Secretary Tom Lloyd to finish, and that was enough to give the away side the points. White Horse just won the game against JS Bailey 3-2.
The Horse were 2-0 up at half time and went further ahead their goals coming from Tom Royle (2) and Dan Walford.
Two late goals from Alex Carter and Dave Furber gave JS Bailey hope, and they almost got a late equaliser, but White Horse held on to win, leaving the visitors to regret missing earlier chances.
Cooper Buckley won 1-5 at Nantwich Pirates and are now in third place ahead of Sandbach Town on goal difference.
They led 1-2 at the interval but scored three more in the second half.
Anthony Broadhurst scored for The Pirates. Luke Gillan scored three for Cooper Buckley, with the other goals netted by Ashley Edwards and Jason McMullen.
Betley were in the third round of the Staffs FA TB Williamson Cup at home to Prince of Wales from Stafford.
Betley took the lead through Gareth Ratcliffe, but the visitors then went 1-2 ahead.
Betley equalised with a Gavin McKeith goal and won the game in the 90th minute when Keiron Duckers netted to reach the quarter final.
