Annual airman memorial service held in Nantwich

The annual memorial service to remember the airman who sacrificed his own life to save others in Nantwich, took place yesterday, writes Jonathan White.

First Lieutenant Arthur Leslie Brown, of the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), died aged 23 when flying a Republic Thunderbolt type P-47D.

It plunged into soft ground on the banks of the River Weaver, behind houses in Shrewbridge Road on January 14 1944.

It’s believed the young pilot steered his plane away from the town to avoid loss of life as he was crashing.

The inscription on the surface of his memorial tablet reads:

HERE LIES 1ST LIEUTENANT / ARTHUR L. BROWN / USAAF / AGED 23 YEARS / OF NEW YORK / WHO CRASHED / IN HIS THUNDERBOLT / TO AVOID THIS TOWN / JAN 14TH 1944 / WITH SYMPATHY AND RESPECT

The memorial service was led by Rector of St Mary’s Church Nantwich Rev Dr Mark Hart, and included standard bearers, the Last Post, a one minute’s silence, Reveille, and the laying of wreaths.

Wreaths were laid by Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, Royal Air Forces Association, 100 (Nantwich) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, and Nantwich Town Council (two wreaths).

A spokesman for Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion (Nantwich RBL) said: “This service had previously been held on Remembrance Sunday.

“But of late, it was felt Lt Arthur Brown’s remembrance deserved to be honoured on a day closer to his death.

“So, the second Sunday every January will now mark the sacrifice he made, by guiding his stricken aircraft away from a populated area of Nantwich.”

For further information relating to Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected]

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)