5 hours ago
Cheshire East had to grit Coole Lane after police pressure
12 hours ago
Residents urged to air views on Barony Park masterplan in Nantwich
13 hours ago
New Nantwich primary school could boost SEND places
1 day ago
Reaseheath awarded IoT funding to expand technical training
2 days ago
Annual airman memorial service held in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Lonely Staffie dog disguises as Dalmatian to find new home

in Charity news / Human Interest / News January 11, 2022
Alaska - staffie as dalmatian

A Staffie-cross waiting almost a year for a new South Cheshire family, has disguised herself as a Dalmatian in the hope her luck changes!

Alaska has been waiting almost a year to find a forever home, since the seven-year-old arrived at RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich & District branch.

Now a new coat, made to keep her warm after she lost weight during illness, has made her look like a Dalmatian, which RSPCA volunteers hope will change her luck.

A spokesperson from the branch said: “Alaska suffers from chronic gut disease which has caused some bouts of illness and meant she’s struggled to put on weight.

“She has a specialist diet and medication which has helped and we’re confident this will improve once she’s out of the kennel environment, which she finds incredibly stressful.

“We had to get her a special winter coat to help keep her warm during the colder months and Alaska thinks she’s disguised herself as a Dalmatian in a bid to win over adopters who may be put off by her breed.

“Of course, they shouldn’t be.

“Staffies can make absolutely wonderful pets and companions, and Alaska will make the best addition to the right home.

Alaska - winter coat dalmatian

“She is a happy girl who always greets us with a waggy tail.

“She has the most beautiful eyes and so much love to give. She just wants someone to love her in return.”

Alaska was rescued and brought in to the branch with two other dogs who RSPCA said “had lived most of their lives in difficult conditions, living in rusty old dog crates”.

The spokesperson added: “They were underweight and poorly fed, never walked, rarely saw the outside world, and had limited contact with people.

“Despite everything they’d been through, all three dogs were friendly and affectionate with everyone they met.

“Alaska had lumps on her body that were all removed.

“One was found to be cancerous but it was successfully removed and, thankfully, there’s no sign that the cancer had spread. After treatment for her health, Alaska went up for rehoming in July.

“Her friends were both rehomed but she’s still waiting, and we simply can’t understand why.

“She is a friendly, sweet, sociable girl who absolutely loves spending time with people.

“She’s incredibly smart and picks up new things quickly.

“She loves to sniff for treats and learn new tricks.

Alaska Staffie

Alaska the Staffie

“She walks nicely on the lead but can be reactive with other dogs so would like a new home where she can enjoy walks in quiet areas.”

Alaska is looking for a foster home or a forever home in a quiet, calm, adult-only household without other pets.

She needs a secure, enclosed garden where she can play, calm and patient owners who can slowly teach her how to settle into a new routine and people who have lots of time to spend with her.

Alaska would benefit from additional training as she can be boisterous and get over-excited.

The branch behaviourist will be on hand to help new adopters with this.

Ideally, Alaska’s adopters would live within 40 miles of the branch so the team can continue to support her in her new home.

Find out more about Alaska online or contact the team on 07748 400919 or [email protected] for more information.

Alaska - staffie

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
Show all of Latest Listings