Lonely Staffie dog disguises as Dalmatian to find new home

A Staffie-cross waiting almost a year for a new South Cheshire family, has disguised herself as a Dalmatian in the hope her luck changes!

Alaska has been waiting almost a year to find a forever home, since the seven-year-old arrived at RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich & District branch.

Now a new coat, made to keep her warm after she lost weight during illness, has made her look like a Dalmatian, which RSPCA volunteers hope will change her luck.

A spokesperson from the branch said: “Alaska suffers from chronic gut disease which has caused some bouts of illness and meant she’s struggled to put on weight.

“She has a specialist diet and medication which has helped and we’re confident this will improve once she’s out of the kennel environment, which she finds incredibly stressful.

“We had to get her a special winter coat to help keep her warm during the colder months and Alaska thinks she’s disguised herself as a Dalmatian in a bid to win over adopters who may be put off by her breed.

“Of course, they shouldn’t be.

“Staffies can make absolutely wonderful pets and companions, and Alaska will make the best addition to the right home.

“She is a happy girl who always greets us with a waggy tail.

“She has the most beautiful eyes and so much love to give. She just wants someone to love her in return.”

Alaska was rescued and brought in to the branch with two other dogs who RSPCA said “had lived most of their lives in difficult conditions, living in rusty old dog crates”.

The spokesperson added: “They were underweight and poorly fed, never walked, rarely saw the outside world, and had limited contact with people.

“Despite everything they’d been through, all three dogs were friendly and affectionate with everyone they met.

“Alaska had lumps on her body that were all removed.

“One was found to be cancerous but it was successfully removed and, thankfully, there’s no sign that the cancer had spread. After treatment for her health, Alaska went up for rehoming in July.

“Her friends were both rehomed but she’s still waiting, and we simply can’t understand why.

“She is a friendly, sweet, sociable girl who absolutely loves spending time with people.

“She’s incredibly smart and picks up new things quickly.

“She loves to sniff for treats and learn new tricks.

“She walks nicely on the lead but can be reactive with other dogs so would like a new home where she can enjoy walks in quiet areas.”

Alaska is looking for a foster home or a forever home in a quiet, calm, adult-only household without other pets.

She needs a secure, enclosed garden where she can play, calm and patient owners who can slowly teach her how to settle into a new routine and people who have lots of time to spend with her.

Alaska would benefit from additional training as she can be boisterous and get over-excited.

The branch behaviourist will be on hand to help new adopters with this.

Ideally, Alaska’s adopters would live within 40 miles of the branch so the team can continue to support her in her new home.

Find out more about Alaska online or contact the team on 07748 400919 or [email protected] for more information.