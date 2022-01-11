READER’S LETTER: Campaign on perilous pathway rewarded

Dear Editor,

I am pleased that after my years of campaigning a permanent footpath is close to completion adjacent to the 150 dwelling Bellway ‘Kingfisher Reach’ housing estate on Wistaston Green Road in Wistaston.

I have continually raised my concerns about the safety of walkers on the busy Wistaston Green Road to Cheshire East Council and to Nantwich News, due to the narrowing of the roadside dirt path and obstructions adjacent to Kingfisher Reach between Golden Jubilee Bridge and the Brydson Crescent junction.

I am pleased that my persistence has been rewarded with the final section of the tarmacked footpath, behind houses from Corbetts Close junction (adjacent to the children’s playground) to Golden Jubilee Bridge, currently being constructed.

On completion the footpath should make a great improvement to the safety of walkers navigating this route.

However, I hope that the footpath is linked to the remainder of Wistaston Green Road and the Wonderful Wistaston path at the Golden Jubilee Bridge bottleneck via a safe road crossing, such as pedestrian traffic lights or a zebra crossing.

If a safe crossing is not added, it would negate the construction of the new footpath, as crossing Wistaston Green Road to complete the route would still be perilous!

I will oversee the completion of the footpath with great interest!

Regards

Jonathan White

Wistaston