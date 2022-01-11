Residents urged to air views on Barony Park masterplan in Nantwich

Nantwich residents are being urged to have their say on a masterplan of ideas for the town’s Barony Park.

Cheshire East Council, Nantwich Town Council, the Friends of the Barony and Nantwich in Bloom have developed the “vision” for future improvements to the community space.

It includes new outdoor gym equipment, an ecological learning space where there will be tree and bulb planting, bird boxes and bat boxes, a new skate area, an enhanced play area, a picnic area and orchard, and refurbished toilet facilities.

Council chiefs say feedback will help identify priorities of the local community so fundraising can be focused.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Barony Park is already a fantastic community space and is extremely well used.

“But taking care of our mental and physical wellbeing is more important than ever and we hope that by making improvements and providing further facilities for people to enjoy, it will inspire more people to get outdoors.

“Improving our green spaces, including planting trees, also enables us to enhance and protect the natural environment of our borough, contributing to the priorities of our environment strategy.

“To put together a vision for the future of Barony Park, we have worked closely with our partners to see what could be achievable.

“And, while we cannot promise that everything will be delivered – our masterplan is dependent on securing the necessary funding needed – we want to hear from as many people as possible about what their priorities, views and ideas are for the park, so that we can identify the areas we should first be focusing on.”

The masterplan (pictured, below) can also be viewed by visiting cheshireeast.gov.uk/parks and scrolling down to the bottom of the page and the Barony Park section.

To share your feedback, email: [email protected]