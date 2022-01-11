2 hours ago
Residents urged to air views on Barony Park masterplan in Nantwich
4 hours ago
New Nantwich primary school could boost SEND places
1 day ago
Reaseheath awarded IoT funding to expand technical training
1 day ago
Annual airman memorial service held in Nantwich
2 days ago
Police arrest man in suspected child abduction bid in Middlewich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Residents urged to air views on Barony Park masterplan in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics January 11, 2022
Barony Sports complex in Nantwich

Nantwich residents are being urged to have their say on a masterplan of ideas for the town’s Barony Park.

Cheshire East Council, Nantwich Town Council, the Friends of the Barony and Nantwich in Bloom have developed the “vision” for future improvements to the community space.

It includes new outdoor gym equipment, an ecological learning space where there will be tree and bulb planting, bird boxes and bat boxes, a new skate area, an enhanced play area, a picnic area and orchard, and refurbished toilet facilities.

Council chiefs say feedback will help identify priorities of the local community so fundraising can be focused.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Barony Park is already a fantastic community space and is extremely well used.

“But taking care of our mental and physical wellbeing is more important than ever and we hope that by making improvements and providing further facilities for people to enjoy, it will inspire more people to get outdoors.

“Improving our green spaces, including planting trees, also enables us to enhance and protect the natural environment of our borough, contributing to the priorities of our environment strategy.

“To put together a vision for the future of Barony Park, we have worked closely with our partners to see what could be achievable.

“And, while we cannot promise that everything will be delivered – our masterplan is dependent on securing the necessary funding needed – we want to hear from as many people as possible about what their priorities, views and ideas are for the park, so that we can identify the areas we should first be focusing on.”

The masterplan (pictured, below) can also be viewed by visiting cheshireeast.gov.uk/parks and scrolling down to the bottom of the page and the Barony Park section.

To share your feedback, email: [email protected]

Barony Park masterplan

Barony Park masterplan

Tags: , , ,

One Comment

  1. Kerry says:
    January 11, 2022 at 4:28 pm

    If you could include netball markings on the all weather sports pitch, that would be great.
    A lot of focus is put on football and basketball but there is a vast community of netballers in Cheshire and we struggle to hire courts unless it’s a school and they charge a fortune.

    Barony could then just have a couple of posts in storage perhaps?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
Show all of Latest Listings