Consultation on winter gritting changes was held, CEC chiefs say

Organisations and residents were consulted over changes to the winter gritting strategy in Cheshire East, council chiefs said today.

Many have aired anger over changes to the winter gritting routes, which has seen busy rural roads like Coole Lane and Checkley Lane near Nantwich no longer being gritted.

A series of accidents in icy conditions on Coole Lane in the past month has highlighted the issue.

Brine Leas School said this week they were not consulted and were only made aware in a newsletter.

Cheshire East Council bosses said a full consultation was carried out and that the new strategy will be “monitored”.

It comes after the latest accident on Coole Lane yesterday saw a car skid off the road, just yards from plunging into the Shropshire Union Canal. No one was injured.

Councillor Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and chair of highways and transport, said: “I am sorry to hear about this latest road accident on Coole Lane and I do hope no one has been seriously hurt.

“Coole Lane is one of a handful of roads on our network removed from our gritting schedule, while a number have been added.

“This particular road does not meet the criteria for regular gritting as set out in the council’s policy, which applies a consistent approach across the borough.

“The new gritting programme is being monitored and there will be an interim report to the highways and transport committee in March.

“I am disappointed to read that the emergency services, and the local school, say they were not consulted.

“We informed all our stakeholders, partners and schools during an extensive consultation and can confirm that we consulted with all local schools and the emergency services, many of whom engaged with us during the consultation.

“Finally, we do urge all drivers to drive in accordance with the road conditions, especially in icy and wintry weather and not to assume that all roads are gritted.”

David Cole, headteacher of Brine Leas School, said: “I can confirm that we were not consulted about removing routes from gritting in CEC, but we were made aware of potential changes from a newsletter.

“We have been in contact with CEC after a parent informed us of the changes.

“We received a response from them which said that they were aware of the concerns, and a review would take place if needed.”