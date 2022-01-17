6 hours ago
Latest walk-in Covid vaccine clinic being held in Nantwich
22 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich RUFC podcast shortlisted for major award
2 days ago
Consultation on winter gritting changes was held, CEC chiefs say
2 days ago
Crewe & Nantwich Tory MP urged to air view on Downing St lockdown parties
3 days ago
Cheshire East urged to plough £2.7m more into highways budget
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Lions increase lead in Crewe Regional Premier Division

in Football / Sport January 17, 2022
Lions - Regional Sunday league - Barony Park - sunday football

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League the improved weather meant that all games except one were fulfilled.

And in the Premier Division, The Lions increased their lead at the top with a 1-3 win at NHB.

Danny Roberts netted a hat-trick for the visitors, with the NHB effort being an own goal.

Broadhurst FC led 2-0 against Willaston White Star, but eventually lost 2-3.

Jordan Cobley and Kallum McDonough netted for the home side, with the Willaston goals coming from Dan Lomas, David Polanski and Lukasz Synowicz.

In Division One, Winsford Over and Sandbach Town netted eight goals between them, with Winsford Over winning 5-3.

Tom Stanton continued his excellent scoring form by scoring 3, with Will Igoe netting twice.

Jack Townsend scored twice and Lewis Barker once for the visitors. Cooper Buckley beat a well organised C & N Utd. 1-3, but the match was goalless at half time.

Ashley Edwards netted twice for Cooper Buckley, with Jason McMullen also on target.

Tom Heaton scored for the home side.

White Horse made it two wins out of two when a late flurry of goals gave them a 5-1 win over Princes Feathers.

The game was level at 1-1 at half time.

Tom Royle (2), George Botham (2) and Shaun Simcock netted for The Horse, with Ethan Stockall netting for the Winsford team.

League leaders Audlem took only four minutes to take the lead against Leighton FC, and eventually ran out 7-0 winners with goals from Nick Gregory (2), Seb Burrow, Ben Walker and Will Cork.

Veterans Andrew Betteley and Paul Bowker also netted.

Two of the three remaining fixtures in the Crewe FA Sunday Cup were played.

Cheshire Cheese have been in decent form of late, and they just shaded a close game against Winnington SC, with a 2-1 scoreline.

Ben Reddock netted both the Cheshire Cheese goals, with James Felton scoring for the visitors, who also missed a penalty kick.

Faddiley had just 11 players for their game against Raven Salvador, but they staged a remarkable comeback to win 4-3, after being 1-3 down at one stage.

They scored just before and just after the interval to level things up, before Callum Hassall got the winner.

For Faddiley, Rich Ryan scored after a 45-yard run, with Derice Richards also netting, plus an own goal.

For Raven Salvador, Owen Porter scored twice, with Robsan Osman getting the other goal.

Betley expected to be featuring in the one remaining Crewe FA Sunday Cup Game, but their quarter-final tie in the Staffs FA TB Williamson Cup took precedence.

They found themselves travelling to Blurton in The Potteries, where their opponents were the curiously named Barber Life Blue.

Betley made a dream start with a goal after only 15 seconds and effectively had the game won by half time, when they led 1-3.

They added one further goal in the second half to record an excellent 1-4 victory.

Danny Lavalette scored twice, with Chris Towers and Keiron Duckers also scoring.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings