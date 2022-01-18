Two outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed – one in Tarporley and one at Aldersley, near Tattenhall.

Both outbreaks are in Cheshire West, but close to the border with Cheshire East.

Local authorities have set up a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone in place around each outbreak.

The protection zones require foot patrols around local premises by animal health officers and non-movement of birds within or out of the zone.

They do not restrict the movement of people.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency has said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

Residents are reminded to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

If they find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 335577).

Full details of measures, restrictions and activities for each area are available here:

Declaration of a Protection Zone and a Surveillance Zone (H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) – near Tattenhall

And here:

Declaration of a Protection Zone and a Surveillance Zone (H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) – near Tarporley