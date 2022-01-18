Tarporley choir Decibellas raises £2,500 for homeless charity

A South Cheshire choir has raised more than £2,500 for Chester’s homeless charity, Chester Aid to the Homeless (CATH), from their latest concert.

Decibellas, a choir for upper voices based in Tarporley, raised £2,554 for CATH through ticket sales and a bucket collection at their concert at St Boniface Church in Bunbury.

The charity was chosen by the choir’s 75 members who voted from a list of nominated causes.

Robert Whittall, CEO of CATH, who spoke at the concert, said: “Chester Aid to the Homeless offers support, encouragement and a safety net to those in crisis.

“Our services include a day centre, medical services and supported accommodation for homeless people in the City.

“Donations and community fundraising are an essential part of our income which helps us to provide the level and range of services we do, so we are very grateful for the amazing generosity and support from Decibellas choir and concert audience.”

CATH was founded by a team of volunteers in 1972 to provide help and support to Chester’s homeless community.

It has developed over four decades to become a leading homeless charity in the city of Chester providing a wide range of services.