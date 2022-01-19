New-look Nantwich Leisure Centre opens doors to public

The new-look “Nantwich Leisure Centre” and Barony Sports Complex have re-opened to the public after a £2.1 million refurbishment.

Everybody Sport and Recreation have unveiled a new extended Gym and new-look reception area with a new Taste for Life café.

Works are still ongoing with plans to open an indoor group cycling studio on the first floor soon.

A second phase will include the changing provision and access to the outdoor pool.

Nantwich members have been enjoying new top-of-the-range Technogym equipment with the latest smart technology.

The gym has dedicated strength, conditioning, functional and cardio areas.

Equipment includes:

– Technogym Skillrun – for running training, offering gait analysis, parachute mode and the opportunity to mix your running training with functional workouts.

– Technogym Skillbike – replicate an outdoor cycle indoors with latest smart technology linking Strava rides to workout plans.

– Technogym Tanita Machine – free body analysis included in membership and a personalised programme with your Everybody Health and Fitness Advisor

– Netflix and Sweat – Each cardio machine offers entertainment screens around the Technogym Live! They also include online sessions with your own online personal trainer, routines with step by step video guidance and train anywhere in the world with outdoor landscapes.

The gym is open 6am-10pm on weekdays and 7am-6pm on weekends.

The new café area provides a menu of Taste for Life’s coffee blend as well as hot and cold snacks and lunches as well as freshly made smoothies and juices.

The café is at the entrance with further seating and social areas overlooking Nantwich’s indoor swimming pools and ground floor fitness studio.

The café is open 9am-3pm on Saturdays and 11am-6pm on weekdays with opening hours increasing with demand.

Thomas Barton, Executive Director at Everybody Sport and Recreation, said: “We were pleased to be unveiling the new gym and café at Nantwich Leisure Centre to members and new customers alike.

“The feedback has been fantastic and we can’t wait to show off the new indoor group cycling studio and changing facilities for the outdoor pool soon.”

The opening of the new cycle studio will include 20 Stages spin bikes and two 70in TV screens.

To find out more, take a tour and join the new Nantwich Leisure Centre visit https://everybody.org.uk/locations/nantwich/

(Images courtesy of Helen Cotton Photography)