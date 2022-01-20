Inaugural 10 kilometre road race to be held in Nantwich

The inaugural Nantwich 10k Road Race will take place on Sunday March 20, writes Jonathan White.

The race has been organised by Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club.

The route will take participants in a 10 kilometre (6.2 miles) loop from outside Nantwich Town FC on closed roads, towards Ravensmoor and finish on the playing field of Malbank High School off Waterlode.

Each finisher will receive a specially designed medal and a goodie bag.

There are also prizes for the Top 3 Male and Female finishers and several age-related awards.

There are also prizes for the top local finisher living within the CW5 post code area and the Under 20 winner.

All running slots sold out in just three days, with no further places available.

Nantwich Running Club’s new “Couch To 5K” programme, in partnership with Nantwich Town FC, has also been a success with more than 75 local residents taking part.

The programme began on January 8 and continues each Saturday until March 5.

The programme is designed for people who have little or no running experience or running or exercise and takes them through a series of chatty 20-30 minute walking and jogging sessions.

The programme aims to improve the personal fitness and general health & wellbeing of participants.

Nantwich Running Club was launched in March 2021 by Willaston runner Mike Stevens and now has more than 350 members.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “It’s great to be able to put Nantwich firmly on the map as a running community.

“We’re proud to be able to support runners from complete beginners through to highly competitive event winning athletes.”

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk