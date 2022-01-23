1 day ago
Fire crews tackle fire at allotments site in Nantwich

in Incident / News January 23, 2022
allotments - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (3) (1)

Fire crews tackled a fire at an allotments site in Nantwich where controlled burning was out of control.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm last night (January 22) at the allotments on Welshmans Lane, Nantwich.

One appliance and crew from Nantwich were called out

They found that controlled burning taking place on site had got out of control and had spread to nearby hedgerows.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

They also turned over and damped down things involved in the fire to make them safe.

Firefighters left the scene once they were satisfied that the fire was fully out.

They were in attendance for less than half-an-hour.

