Cheshire East Conservative councillor quits party over “partygate”

A Cheshire East councillor who has worked in the NHS throughout the pandemic has quit the Conservative party because of the national ‘partygate’ scandal, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cllr Nicky Wylie (pictured) has issued a joint statement with the Cheshire East Conservative Group to say she had left the Tories “in light of recent national events”.

She confirmed with the Local Democracy Reporting Service her decision is connected to reports regarding numerous parties allegedly held at Westminster and Downing Street during lockdown.

Cllr Wylie, who represents Poynton East and Pott Shrigley, said she had no issues with the Cheshire East Conservative group.

Conservative group leader and Wybunbury Councillor Janet Clowes, who issued the statement on behalf of Cllr Wylie and the Cheshire East Conservative Group, said: “Cllr Wylie has carefully considered her position and I thank her for keeping me and her Conservative colleagues informed throughout her deliberations.

“Cllr Wylie has, from the outset of the pandemic, worked tirelessly in the NHS and with the vaccination programme, helping to protect the residents of Cheshire East.

“As such we understand and respect her decision in the light of recent national events.

“Cllr Wylie is a hard-working and committed councillor and she will continue to fulfil this role for her residents.”

Cllr Wylie will remain on the council and is now a non-affiliated Independent councillor.

She was elected to Cheshire East in 2019 after former councillor Howard Murray (Con) decided not to stand again in that year’s local elections.