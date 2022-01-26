1 min ago
Rail campaigners welcome Bill for next HS2 phase Crewe to Manchester
33 mins ago
Nantwich Town keeper Gould called up for New Zealand team
6 hours ago
Nantwich Town taste defeat losing 1-0 at home to Mickleover
10 hours ago
Car trapped under Nantwich level crossing barrier
11 hours ago
Man arrested over reports of town centre “stalking” in Crewe
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man arrested over reports of town centre “stalking” in Crewe

in Crime / Incident / News January 26, 2022
stalking - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A man has been arrested after an investigation into alleged “stalking” of women walking through Crewe town centre.

A 35-year-old is being questioned by police following an arrested in the town yesterday (January 25).

It follows five separate reports of women being followed by a man between December 23 2021 and January 24 2022.

Inspector Andy Smith said: “The recent incidents have obviously caused concern among residents and we have been making a number enquiries to identify the suspect.

“As part of the enquiries into the incidents, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking.

“He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We will continue to increase patrols in the area to provide reassurance, and I hope this arrest highlights that we do take this type of behaviour seriously and will make every effort to identify those responsible.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings