Man arrested over reports of town centre “stalking” in Crewe

A man has been arrested after an investigation into alleged “stalking” of women walking through Crewe town centre.

A 35-year-old is being questioned by police following an arrested in the town yesterday (January 25).

It follows five separate reports of women being followed by a man between December 23 2021 and January 24 2022.

Inspector Andy Smith said: “The recent incidents have obviously caused concern among residents and we have been making a number enquiries to identify the suspect.

“As part of the enquiries into the incidents, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking.

“He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We will continue to increase patrols in the area to provide reassurance, and I hope this arrest highlights that we do take this type of behaviour seriously and will make every effort to identify those responsible.”