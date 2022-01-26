4 mins ago
Nantwich Town keeper Gould called up for New Zealand team

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport January 26, 2022
First-half - Dabbers keeper Matthew Gould kicks the ball forwards (1)

Nantwich Town goalkeeper Matthew Gould has been called up to the New Zealand national team, writes Christian Fuller.

Gould has been added to the New Zealand squad ahead of their upcoming games against Jordan and Uzbekistan.

The goalkeeper currently plays for Altrincham FC and is on loan at Nantwich Town.

He is also the goalkeeping coach for Wigan Athletic Under 23s and Under 18s.

The 28-year-old has previously played for Spennymoor Town, Stourbridge, Livingston and Stenhousemuir.

Matthew is the son of former Celtic and Scotland international goalkeeper Jonathon Gould, who also played in the Premier League with Coventry City.

His grandfather is former Wales and Wimbledon manager Bobby Gould.

Bobby won the FA Cup as a player with West Ham and as a manager with Wimbledon.

He is also the nephew of Bristol City Chief Executive Richard Gould.

Following a positive Covid-19 test result, New Zealand and Hapoel Nof HaGalil goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic withdraw from national team squad.

Matthew, who is currently uncapped by New Zealand, has since joined the squad in Abu Dhabi ahead of their fixtures.

New Zealand Head Coach Danny Hay said he is confident in his goalkeeping options.

“Obviously first and foremost we wish Stefan a speedy recovery,” he said.

“Luckily he isn’t experiencing any major symptoms and is vaccinated so I’m sure he will be back on the pitch soon.

“The situation also now gives us the opportunity to bring Matthew Gould in for the first time, someone who has been on our radar for a while.”

New Zealand face Jordan at 3pm on Friday January 28 and Uzbekistan on Tuesday February 1, at 3pm.

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)

