From Prejudice to Pride exhibition at Nantwich Museum

Nantwich Museum is to host “From Prejudice to Pride” exhibition throughout February to mark LGBT History Month.

With the earliest recorded marriage in 1707 of Hannah Wright and Anne Gaskill in Prestbury to the game changing contribution to modern equal rights of Antony Grey, Cheshire has many things to take pride in.

The museum, in partnership with Crewe-based charity Body Positive and Nantwich’s Railway Hotel, will be hosting an exhibition featuring LGBT history across Cheshire that will also celebrate the Nantwich Pride events held annually at the Railway Hotel.

The exhibition will feature historic documents, people’s stories, photographs and memorabilia.

It will be accompanied by an online talk “Pride in the Provinces: an LGBT History of Cheshire” by Gill Rossini, professional historian, writer and lecturer.

The talk will take place at 7pm on Friday February 18.

The cost is £5 and can be booked through the Museum’s online shop here.

The Railway Hotel’s recently established “Tea and Tattle” social group, which meets at 2pm on the second Wednesday each month, will visit the museum on Wednesday February 9, leaving from the Railway at around 3pm to meet the exhibition’s organisers and discuss the displays.

The museum is also participating in a “Contemporary Collecting” initiative, one of the aims of which is to collect objects and stories relating to LGBT history in Nantwich.

More information about this and how to contribute will be available throughout the exhibition.

Entry to both the Museum and exhibition is free.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.