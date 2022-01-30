Walk-in Covid vaccine clinic at Nantwich Civic Hall

Another walk-in Covid vaccination clinic is to be held at Nantwich Civic Hall tomorrow (January 31).
Organisers say it will the last walk-in clinic there for some period of time.
Patients can get a vaccine as a walk-in from the Civic Hall between 2pm and 7pm.
First, second, third or booster doses of the vaccine will be available for anyone aged 16+
For a second dose it must be eight weeks after your first, if you are over 18, or 12 weeks if you are 16 or 17.
For a booster it has to be three months (91 days) since your second dose.
The vaccine on offer is Pfizer.
