Bird flu outbreak at Calveley poultry farm near Nantwich confirmed

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed on a commercial poultry farm in Calveley, near Nantwich.

Cheshire East Council chiefs say they are now advising local residents, partners and landowners about avian influenza outbreaks and what to look out for.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the outbreak.

The Protection Zones require foot patrols around local premises by animal health officers and non-movement of birds within or out of the zone. They do not restrict the movement of people.

Full details of measures, a map of the affected area, restrictions and activities for each area are available here:

AI – Protection Zone and Surveillance Zone – declaration (publishing.service.gov.uk)

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

Residents are reminded to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

If they find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77).

(Pic by Keith Evans under creative commons licence)