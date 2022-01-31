6 hours ago
Andy Porter joins Nantwich Town coaching staff
13 hours ago
Bird flu outbreak at Calveley poultry farm near Nantwich confirmed
2 days ago
10-man Nantwich Town stage fightback in 2-2 draw with Ashton United
2 days ago
Former foster carers targeted in Cheshire East recruitment bid
4 days ago
Covid among children in Cheshire East on rise again, says health chief
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Bird flu outbreak at Calveley poultry farm near Nantwich confirmed

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News / Village News January 31, 2022
poultry bird flu warning sign - pic by Keith Evans under creative commonsbird flu warning sign - pic by Keith Evans under creative commons

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed on a commercial poultry farm in Calveley, near Nantwich.

Cheshire East Council chiefs say they are now advising local residents, partners and landowners about avian influenza outbreaks and what to look out for.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the outbreak.

The Protection Zones require foot patrols around local premises by animal health officers and non-movement of birds within or out of the zone. They do not restrict the movement of people.

Full details of measures, a map of the affected area, restrictions and activities for each area are available here:

AI – Protection Zone and Surveillance Zone – declaration (publishing.service.gov.uk)

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

Residents are reminded to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

If they find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77).

(Pic by Keith Evans under creative commons licence)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings