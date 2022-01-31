FEATURE: Valentine’s Day gift guide for him

Valentine’s Day can be a bit like marmite.

Some people love to celebrate love, and others hate it.

Some people show love through gift-giving, and others express their love through time together.

Valentine’s Day can be tricky for some couples, especially if they have different love languages.

It can be challenging to find a gift for your man. Socks hardly seem appropriate for the holiday of love, right?

Here are a few ideas on what to get your man this Valentine’s Day.

Something for both of you

It might seem like a bit of a cop-out – but sometimes the best gifts are experiences you can share together.

There are many red letter experiences you can do, such as a spa day or indoor sky diving.

You could even go for a classic dinner date, followed by a cocktail making masterclass.

You could visit a local pop-up event near you, such as a Valentine’s Day market or escape room.

Mix it up this Valentine’s Day and make some new memories with your partner.

You could spend a few days exploring a different city or go hiking in Scotland.

Or, go further afield and explore a new area of the UK together.

Grab some photos together for your memory box, and reflect on your relationship so far. Valentine’s Day is a great excuse for a romantic weekend.

Especially for him

Aim for a personalised gift if you want to get your partner something just for him.

You could get him a watch with your wedding date engraved on the back.

Or you could buy him a beer subscription, Spotify membership or Bluetooth shower speaker.

Think about his lifestyle and personal interests. You could buy him something that aligns with hobbies, such as a new fishing rod.

Just make sure to do your research, and look at the reviews of what you’re buying.

It can be difficult to purchase something when you know little about it.

An assortment of gifts

If in doubt, go for a hamper of gifts for your partner.

Make a hamper with all his favourite things – whether it’s beer or face masks.

You could bake some chocolate cookies and fill the basket with all his favourite sweets.

You could make a cheese board or fill the hamper with Marvel merchandise.

Finish the hamper with a special touch, like an “I Love You Bear”.

It’s cute, romantic and perfect for the Valentine’s hamper. Wrap each gift individually and put it in a large gift bag.

Your loved one will feel like a child on Christmas morning as they unwrap each present.

Make this Valentine’s Day extra special with a fantastic gift for your boyfriend or husband.

