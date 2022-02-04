23 hours ago
Cat siblings back at Stapeley RSPCA centre decade after first rehomed
Nantwich Museum to run more popular guided walks

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews February 4, 2022
Museum Walk taking in The Alms Houses Welsh Row 1024Museum Walk taking in The Alms Houses Welsh Row 1024

Nantwich Museum has announced a new programme of its highly popular guided walks.

Options include a Riverside Walk, Nantwich Town Tour, Welsh Row Tour and a Lake and Woodland Tour.

The Riverside Walk introduces visitors to the river, its wildlife and history.

The riverside area is home to the saline spring which feeds the outdoor Brine Pool, and on which Nantwich’s prosperity has largely been founded.

Riverside walks are scheduled for April 9, May 7, June 11 and July 9.

Nantwich has one of the highest concentrations of Georgian and Tudor buildings in England.

These will be seen in both the Nantwich Town Tours which run on February 19, March 9, April 23 and May 11.

The Welsh Row Tours on February 23, March 26, April 6 and May 21.

All the above walks start at Nantwich Museum at 11am.

Lake and Woodland Tours are scheduled for April 12, May 14, June 18 and July 23.

Nantwich Lake carpark is the meeting point for the Lake and Woodland Walks, which commence at 11am.

All walks last about 90 minutes. Costs are just £5 (£4 for Museum Members).

Numbers are currently limited and pre-booking is strongly advised either in person at the Museum Shop, or by phoning or emailing the Museum as outlined below.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

