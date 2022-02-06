Reaseheath students and volunteers prepare community orchard for spring

Nantwich’s Community Orchard has been spruced up by Reaseheath College students and Nantwich in Bloom volunteers in readiness for spring.

Horticulture students and community volunteers teamed up for winter pruning the fruit trees in the orchard, which is on Nantwich Riverside near Shrewbridge Road.

The community orchard was established in 2008 to preserve and maintain traditional fruit varieties.

It has 47 fruit trees including 27 apple varieties, three types of pear tree and three types of plum tree.

Any passerby can pick and sample the fruit during the harvesting period.

Old Cheshire apple varieties include ‘Minshull Crab’, ‘Arthur Barnes’ and ‘Millicent Barnes’, which were raised at Eaton Hall, while rare northern English varieties include ‘Golden Spire’ and ‘Keswick Codlin’.

But all require expert pruning so students and volunteers were supervised by Master of Horticulture and retired Reaseheath lecturer Harry Delaney.

The orchard was the idea of nurseryman Tony Gentil, a former deputy head of horticulture at Reaseheath, and his wife Liz, a fellow college lecturer.

It was dedicated to Tony’s memory following his death in 2012 and the Nantwich college has maintained its links by planting new trees, carrying out the annual pruning and offering expertise.

Nantwich in Bloom volunteers led by Malcolm Reid and Sue Sherwood carry out the general maintenance of the orchard, while Cheshire East Council is responsible for mowing the grass.

Nantwich in Bloom Chair Sue said: “We are very grateful for the continued support of Reaseheath staff and students in the maintenance of Nantwich Community Orchard.

“This partnership emphasises the co-operation between Reaseheath and the local community and also provides valuable hands-on experience for the adult students who are studying for a part-time RHS practical horticultural qualification.

“We were delighted that Harry Delaney gave up his time to lead the workshop and to instruct the students and Nantwich in Bloom volunteers in the art and science of pruning.”

Student Lisa Podmore, from Nantwich, said: “It was really interesting to be learning specialised skills from such an enthusiastic and knowledgeable expert, and to be improving the orchard at the same time.”

Find out more about the community orchard here.

(Pic: Reaseheath RHS students, members of Nantwich in Bloom and tutors take a break during pruning masterclass at Nantwich Community Orchard)