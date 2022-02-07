Anger over “joke” jail term for driver who left passenger to die in crash

A jail term passed down to a motorist with 37 driving convictions who left his passenger to die following a crash in South Cheshire has been slammed.

Liam Foster (pictured) of Smallbrook Walk, Crewe, was sentenced to 42 months at Chester Crown Court.

The 45-year-old was guilty of causing death by driving without due care and attention, causing a death whilst disqualified, causing a death whilst uninsured and failing to stop following a collision.

Yet the sentence – which included a ban from driving for 45 months – has been blasted as a “disgrace” and “disgusting” by many on social media.

The court heard how on October 8 2021, Foster was driving a red Ford Focus on Warmingham Lane, near Middlewich, with four passengers in the vehicle – two women, age 30 and 57, a 25-year-old man and a 10-year-old child.

He lost control of the vehicle on a bend and collided with a tree.

Foster then collected the child from the rear of the car, and approached another motorist who had stopped at the scene and convinced them to take them to an address in Crewe.

It was on the understanding he would be returning to the scene as soon as he had dropped off the child.

The motorist then drove him to Crewe and waited more than 45 minutes but despite his promise, Foster failed to return.

At the scene, 57-year-old Jacqueline Nolan, a rear seat passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead.

Two other passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Foster was finally arrested three days later when he contacted police on Monday October 11, and was charged.

Following the sentencing PC Nick Anderton, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic but entirely preventable collision.

“Foster should never have been behind the wheel that day, he had no licence as he has never held a licence and has 37 previous convictions for disqualified driving.

“The road where the collision occurred was clearly marked, had a suitable speed limit and all of the appropriate signage was in place, yet despite this, due to his driving Foster lost control of the vehicle and collided with the tree.

“Following the crash, he showed no regard for the three passengers in the car and instead, rather than call for help, he was only interested in protecting himself and evading justice.

“Thankfully, following our investigation, Foster eventually realised that that there was no escape and handed himself in before pleading guilty to all of the charges against him.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Jacqueline Nolan, who have been left absolutely devastated by this tragic incident.”

Many have taken to social media to brand the sentence “a joke”.

One reader said on Facebook: “How is that justice? He’s not only caused someone to die, he’s destroyed the lives of four lifelong friends of mine.”

While another added: “He’ll be out in half that sentence. Disgusting and an insult to the lady who sadly lost her life.”