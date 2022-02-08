1 day ago
Beeston Castle and Woodland Walk half-term events

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews February 8, 2022
Beeston Castle and Woodland Walk

Beeston Castle and Woodland Walk near Nantwich will be hosting an outdoor explorer quest at half-term from February 19-27.

Visitors will roam around the grounds and gardens to find games and activities inspired by soldiers and exotic animals.

While finding out quirky facts along the way, tackling playful puzzles and seeing what it takes to get moving like people from the past.

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage, said: “Our adventure quests are packed with puzzles and activities to get the whole family moving, and are just the thing to shake off the winter blues this half term.

“With centuries of history to discover, fun activities to try and an amazing castle to conquer – this is the perfect time to get out in the fresh air and enjoy a historic day out.”

Half Term Explorer Quest runs at Beeston Castle and Woodland Walk from the 19 – 27 February from 10am – 4pm.

Tickets can be booked online by searching for English Heritage Whitby Abbey.

Prices:
English Heritage members Free
Adult £9.90
Child, 5-17 years £6.00
Concession £9.00
Family (2 Adults) £25.80
Family (1 Adult) £15.90

Beeston is one of the most dramatically-sited medieval castles in England.

On a clear day, you can see from the Pennines to the Welsh mountains.

With a 4,000-year history, it boasts a replica Bronze Age roundhouse, and a 40-acre woodland park.

