Nantwich Show returns with new location at Reaseheath College

Nantwich Show is set to celebrate 125 years by moving to a new location in July – at nearby Reaseheath College.

This year’s show is set for Wednesday July 27 as organisers Nantwich Agricultural Society aim for an extra special celebration.

It’s been four years since the last show after it was cancelled in 2019 by heavy rain and waterlogged site.

The next two years 2020 and 2021 were cancelled because of Covid.

And despite the loss of the International Cheese Show, an army of volunteers are working behind the scenes to relaunch Nantwich Show on a new site after more than 70 years at Dorfold Park.

It will take up a new Showground residence at Reaseheath College & University Centre in Nantwich.

Reaseheath is set in 330 hectares of parkland and farm and this year it is celebrating 100 years of land-based education.

The Nantwich Show will feature a range of animals, technologies, businesses and entertainment for all ages.

Organisers say they are committed to putting “sustainability and innovation at the heart of its agenda”.

It aims to showcase “everything that is great about farming and rural life”.

The Nantwich Agricultural Society lost more than 75% of its reserves to non-refundable infrastructure deposits and Showground rent when Covid hit.

Chairman of the Nantwich Agricultural Society, Michael-John Parkin said: “It has been a worrying couple of years.

“But we are excited about the future and our new relationship with Reaseheath College.”

Marcus Clinton, Principal of Reaseheath College & University Centre, added: “We are delighted to be able to give the Show a new home.

“It gives us a brilliant opportunity to showcase our ongoing commitment to sustainability and supporting the development of land-based industries.”

Organisers are actively recruiting new volunteers, sponsors and exhibitors.

Anyone with an interest in supporting the event should email [email protected] or call or text 07886 633 370.