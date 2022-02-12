Crewe & Nantwich RUFC “proud” after Tom Curry lands England captaincy

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC chiefs have spoken of their pride after the club’s former junior star Tom Curry was made England captain for the Six Nations.

Curry, who plays for Sale, skippered England in their narrow defeat to Scotland last weekend and is set to lead his country again against Italy on Sunday.

He is the youngest player to lead the side since Will Carling in 1988.

Tom and his twin brother Ben started their rugby days at Crewe and Nantwich RUFC where they were coached by their headmaster dad David Curry, from the age of 4-16.

Andy Pemberton, Club Vice Chair and former Youth Coach for Tom and Ben Curry, said: “We are immensely proud of both Tom and Ben’s achievements.

“To lead your country has to be one of the greatest honours you could ever achieve, and to have been given that responsibility at just 23 shows how respected Tom is within the England set up.

“Tom has always been hard-working, well-mannered and intelligent – and reads the game extremely well.

“These are all qualities that make him the man for the job!

“Crewe and Nantwich Rugby Club is very much a grassroots club and Tom’s journey from grassroots to Sale Sharks to England and The Lions is very much a story that inspires our young players, several of whom are also now part of the Sale Sharks Academy set up.

“Everything Tom and Ben have achieved has come from hard work and dedication, and that is something that can inspire us all!”

The brothers joined the Sale Sharks Academy and went on to play 6 and 7 for the club.

David, also a former Crewe player, has said how his early days at Crewe and Nantwich RUFC have made Tom the player he is today.

Tom and Ben still visit the club to support fundraising events, and last year presented the newly formed Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Academy players with their new playing kit.