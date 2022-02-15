Local author promotes latest novel at Nantwich Bookshop event

Local author Diana Rosie promoted her latest novel at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, writes Jonathan White.

Diana was introduced by Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge co-owner Steve Lawson.

She is a copywriter by trade and has created award-winning campaigns for a variety of popular brands.

She occasionally also helps her filmmaker husband with script-writing. After living in Hong Kong, London and Peru, she has finally settled into a cottage in the Shropshire countryside, where she lives with her family.

She was then interviewed by Kathryn Rush from Nantwich Bookshop, who asked her questions including how she researched her novels and her writing techniques.

Diana’s first novel – ‘Alberto’s Lost Birthday’ – was set during the Spanish civil war, whilst her second novel – ‘Pippo & Clara’ – is set in Italy in 1938 against the backdrop of World War II.

In Pippo & Clara, Mussolini is in power, and war is not far away.

A woman and her two children arrive in the city, carrying their few possessions between them.

When Mamma goes missing early the next morning, both children go in search of her, one turning right, the other left.

As a result of the choices they make that morning, both their lives will be changed forever. But will Pippo and Clara – and their mother – find each other again?

Diana said: “It’s fantastic to be back doing author events, and what a delight to be invited to talk at the Nantwich Bookshop and Café.

“Steve and Denise put on a wonderful evening, and chatting with Kathryn was such fun. I’ll be back to do some book shopping soon.”

Kathryn Rush, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “Having read ‘Pippo & Clara’ and absolutely loved it, it was a pleasure to conduct the in conversation with Diana.

“So much historical fiction from World War II focuses on Germany, so the Italian setting makes a compelling read.

“It is a beautiful story we fully recommend and have some signed paperbacks available in the shop.

“It was an engaging, entertaining evening and amazing to be holding in person author events again.”