Motorists warned over multiple roadworks on busy Nantwich roads

Motorists in Nantwich are being warned about a number of roadworks on busy routes in and around the town next week (Feb 21-25).

Peter Destapleigh Way/Elwood Way in Stapeley will be closed in evenings and through the night all week, and Millstone Lane will also be closed for around two weeks.

And there are also traffic light-controlled works which continue to impact Barony Road at the junctions with Park View and further along at Middlewich Road.

The closure of Peter Destapleigh Way/Elwood Way, between the junction with Audlem Road and Newcastle Road, will take place between 8opm and 5am each day between February 21-25 to allow for “lining works”.

Cheshire East Highways have placed the alternative route via Audlem Road, Wellington Road, Pillory Street South, Park Road Roundabout, Station Road, Pratchitts Row, Hospital Street, London Road Roundabout, London Road, Newcastle Road.

Its traffic order says pedestrian/cyclist access to any premises situated within the temporary closure will be maintained at all times.

Vehicular access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents where possible.

At Millstone Lane, there will be a full closure from Monday February 21 from the junction with Imperial Court to the junction with Turner Street.

The alternative route will be via Millstone Lane, Crewe Road, Nantwich Road Roundabout, Nantwich By Pass, A530 Roundabout, Middlewich Road, Middlewich Road Whitehouse Lane Roundabout, Barony Road and visa versa which is considered the most suitable route.

Cheshire East highways say the closure should only last up to March 4. Works are being carried out by SP Energy Networks.

Anyone with inquiries relating to the works can contact Dutton Traffic Management on telephone number 01606 738741.

For more details visit Cheshire East Council’s roads network website here.