More weather warnings as Cheshire East set for heavy rain and winds

February 20, 2022
weather - tree blown down Storm Eunice Beam Street Nantwich - by Jonathan White

More Met Office weather warnings are in place for Cheshire East over the next 24 hours as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the region again.

It comes hot on the heels of storms Dudley and Eunice in the past seven days, leaving trees down and River Weaver at very high levels.

There is a yellow weather warning for rain until 6pm today (Sunday Feb 20) and for strong winds until 1pm tomorrow (Feb 21) in place for the region.

Cheshire was hit by Storm Eunice on Friday with gusts of at least 50-60mph, but damage and disruption was not as bad as many feared. All Transport for Wales services were cancelled and some trees were blow down.

Cheshire East Council have warned residents to be aware of fallen branches on highways and some uprooted trees blocking roads.

There is also a chance that flying debris could cause serious injury.

The council has set up an adverse weather desk to help coordinate the response to the storm and emergency teams have been set up.

You can report damage or potential disruption using the following numbers:

– fallen tree, faulty streetlight or blocked gully within the borough, report online if it is not urgent. If it presents an immediate danger, call 0300 123 5020 during working hours or 0300 123 5025 outside of working hours (after 5pm and over the weekend).

A CEC spokesperson said: “Fallen trees will be prioritised for clearance based on where they are, and the council will, at all times, consider the safety of their staff.”

“With a further yellow weather warning for wind on Sunday, some roads may be blocked for a few days before the council is able to organise a tree’s removal.”

Any residents experiencing a power cut, are advised to contact their electricity provider by calling 105.

The latest information on local flood warnings in force across Cheshire can be found on the Government’s flooding web pages here.

For the latest updates on disruption and road closures, follow @CECHighways and @CheshireEast

(Image by Jonathan White)

